Ranbir Kapoor rings in 37th birthday with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, SRK, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar

Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 37th birthday on Friday night with his family, friends, and industry colleagues. Several Bollywood A-listers attended Ranbir's birthday, including girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anurag Basu, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar among several others.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Karan Johar

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Anurag Basu, Pritam

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 12:06:54 IST