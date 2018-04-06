You are here:

Ranbir Kapoor returns favour for 'Ghagra', shoots cameo for Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut Bucket List

FP Staff

Apr,06 2018 13:10:00 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance in the dance number 'Ghagra' and this time, Kapoor will be matching the score by doing a cameo in Madhuri's Marathi debut Bucket List.

Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. YouTube

Mumbai Mirror reports that Ranbir has already shot for the sequence. Bucket List is a slice-of-life film which would see Madhuri's character embark on a self-discovery journey. While Karan Johar coming on board as a distributor was a news that floated a few days ago, creating a lot buzz, Ranbir's special appearance would also add to the film's scaling popularity. Interestingly, Johar had produced Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The poster of Bucket List where the actress is seen riding a bike got her fans around the world talking about her cool body language. Right after the film's trailer was released, the actress had tweeted her excitement.

Madhuri was last seen on screen in Gulaab Gang and Dedh Ishqiya, alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, in 2014.

