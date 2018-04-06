Ranbir Kapoor returns favour for 'Ghagra', shoots cameo for Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut Bucket List

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance in the dance number 'Ghagra' and this time, Kapoor will be matching the score by doing a cameo in Madhuri's Marathi debut Bucket List.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Ranbir has already shot for the sequence. Bucket List is a slice-of-life film which would see Madhuri's character embark on a self-discovery journey. While Karan Johar coming on board as a distributor was a news that floated a few days ago, creating a lot buzz, Ranbir's special appearance would also add to the film's scaling popularity. Interestingly, Johar had produced Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The poster of Bucket List where the actress is seen riding a bike got her fans around the world talking about her cool body language. Right after the film's trailer was released, the actress had tweeted her excitement.

My #bucketlist is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey... https://t.co/uGKm4krjRh — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 25, 2018

Madhuri was last seen on screen in Gulaab Gang and Dedh Ishqiya, alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, in 2014.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 13:10 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 13:10 PM