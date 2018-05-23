Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for hosting prelude to IPL finale featuring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will host a two-hour prelude to the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale. Others joining the celebrations will include Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

According to DNA, the actor is being paid around a crore for his turn as host.

Cricket Finals…Party Toh Banti hai will be telecast on Star Plus. It will see a melange of performances and fun-filled interactions with celebrities. Additionally, actors Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Sareen, Aakriti Sharma and Deshna Dugad will amplify the entertainment quotient of the finale.

It will be followed by the VIVO IPL 2018 grand finale on Star India Network on 27 May, a statement issued by the channel said.

In an attempt to reach out to more cricket enthusiasts across India, Star Pravah and Asianet Movies will respectively carry a Marathi and Malayalam broadcast for the first time in IPL history. The Marathi language broadcast will have Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Swwapnil Joshi joining the celebrations.

Star Gold will also join in with the Hindi broadcast for the grand finale. The Dugout on Star Sports Select will continue to cater to core cricket fans. Giving a predictive and prescriptive analysis will be Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, Kumar Sangakkara, Darren Sammy, Brett Lee and Mike Hesson.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 10:42 AM