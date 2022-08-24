The actor spoke about the social media backlash that followed after the video went viral. He opened up on the same while promoting Brahmastra in Chennai.

During a virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji were talking about their upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra and while Alia was talking about not getting phailoed during the promotions, Ranbir quipped how someone had phailoed, a joke (or maybe jibe) at the actress’ pregnancy. The video went viral in no seconds and Kapoor was slammed for his indecent remark.

Talking about the same recently at one of the promotional events of Brahmastra in Chennai, the actor opened up, "Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it." The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on its Instagram page.

Brahmastra is a Superhero trilogy that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Kapoor is currently in Chennai where he has the company of Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli. The trilogy will also release in Tamil and Telugu in the southern markets.

Earlier titled Dragon, it was planned to be a Christmas 2016 release that later became 15th August, 2019 that became 4th December, 2020. It’s finally up for release on 9th of September. The release dates of the next two parts are yet to be announced.

