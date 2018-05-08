Ranbir Kapoor does a Rocky; Bobby, Jacqueline in new Race 3 poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Rocky

Rajkumar Hirani, director of upcoming highly-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, tweeted a poster for Dutt's 1981 classic debut Rocky but with a twist. It was Ranbir Kapoor, who is portraying Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, on the poster in a look similar to Dutt's from Rocky.

New poster for Bioscopewala unveiled

Trailer out tomorrow... Presenting the first look poster of #Bioscopewala... Stars Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain... Deb Medhekar directs... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/9dCuBjmKRU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2018

The poster for upcoming movie Bioscopewala, an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala, was released on Twitter by film analyst Taran Adarsh. Directed by Deb Medhekar, Bioscopewala stars Danny Denzongpa with Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain.

Latest poster from Race 3 revealed

Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest poster from star-studded upcoming Salman Khan release Race 3. The poster features Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in black leather outfits. The movie is scheduled to release on Eid this year.

Kriti Sanon learns how to ride a horse

So good to be back with this beauty! 🏇🏇 Horse riding sessions start again with Suresh Sir & AmateurRidersClub .. this time for #Panipat pic.twitter.com/g9PlcKHo6r — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 8, 2018

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress is back learning how to ride horses. Kriti Sanon, seen in the picture beside a horse, tweeted that she is back with the beauty and will resume her horse riding lessons at the Amateur Riders' Club in Mumbai.

Ryan Reynolds posts new Deadpool 2 poster

Deadpool 2 is the latest superhero movies hitting the big screen. Just before its release, actor Ryan Reynolds posted a new poster for the movie across social media platforms. The new poster is a colourful one with all major characters present on it.

Sanjay Dutt remembers debut flick Rocky

Sanjay Dutt's debut movie Rocky came out on this day in 1981 and the actor took to Instagram write about it. The actor remembered Rocky 37 years after its release and wrote that the move have him"a real sense of being an actor".

