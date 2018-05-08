Ranbir Kapoor does a Rocky; Bobby, Jacqueline in new Race 3 poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read.
Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Rocky
This day in 1981 released Sanju’s first film ‘Rocky’. Here is Ranbir in that look. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/yZSw7vNK0h
— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 8, 2018
Rajkumar Hirani, director of upcoming highly-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, tweeted a poster for Dutt's 1981 classic debut Rocky but with a twist. It was Ranbir Kapoor, who is portraying Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, on the poster in a look similar to Dutt's from Rocky.
New poster for Bioscopewala unveiled
Trailer out tomorrow... Presenting the first look poster of #Bioscopewala... Stars Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain... Deb Medhekar directs... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/9dCuBjmKRU
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2018
The poster for upcoming movie Bioscopewala, an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala, was released on Twitter by film analyst Taran Adarsh. Directed by Deb Medhekar, Bioscopewala stars Danny Denzongpa with Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain.
Latest poster from Race 3 revealed
New poster of #Race3 unveiled... Eid 2018 release... #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/te1AidL678
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2018
Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest poster from star-studded upcoming Salman Khan release Race 3. The poster features Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in black leather outfits. The movie is scheduled to release on Eid this year.
Kriti Sanon learns how to ride a horse
So good to be back with this beauty! 🏇🏇 Horse riding sessions start again with Suresh Sir & AmateurRidersClub .. this time for #Panipat pic.twitter.com/g9PlcKHo6r
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 8, 2018
The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress is back learning how to ride horses. Kriti Sanon, seen in the picture beside a horse, tweeted that she is back with the beauty and will resume her horse riding lessons at the Amateur Riders' Club in Mumbai.
Ryan Reynolds posts new Deadpool 2 poster
May 18. Tickets at https://t.co/W2CJp46iN9 #deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/SsO3aJBqdv
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018
Deadpool 2 is the latest superhero movies hitting the big screen. Just before its release, actor Ryan Reynolds posted a new poster for the movie across social media platforms. The new poster is a colourful one with all major characters present on it.
Sanjay Dutt remembers debut flick Rocky
Sanjay Dutt's debut movie Rocky came out on this day in 1981 and the actor took to Instagram write about it. The actor remembered Rocky 37 years after its release and wrote that the move have him"a real sense of being an actor".
Updated Date: May 08, 2018 16:18 PM