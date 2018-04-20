Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone reunite as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at The Walk of Mijwan; see pictures

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor set the ramp on fire at The Walk of Mijwan on Thursday night, flaunting the outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The duo looked stunning as showstoppers, wearing beautifully embroiders dress from the collection of Manish. Ranbir was dressed in a black floral embroidered sherwani and Deepika wore a pearlescent lehenga designed with heritage embroidery that celebrated the craft of needle. The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design.

Organised by Mijwan Welfare Society in the presence of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, the fashion evening was graced by many celebrated personalities of the film industry. The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy and Kirti Kharbanda among many others. The event took place at the JW Marriott.

#RanbirKapoor: " My Mom always taught me that a man is as good as the respect he shows a woman . A man is as good as the space he gives his wife, daughter, sister, mother to be whoever she wants to be "

RK pic.twitter.com/1e96zjXVnw — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) April 19, 2018

I STAN THE BEST IN HINDI FILM INDUSTRY ❤️ #RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/ocJs5BpxsT — RANBIR KAPOOR X BTS ❤️ (@Kabir_thapar_) April 19, 2018

