Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor cast in Luv Ranjan's next film, set to release on 26 March, 2021

Putting to rest all rumours surrounding Luv Ranjan's next, the director has officially announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in as the lead in his untitled drama. The film will be bankrolled by Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and will hit the screens on 26 March, 2021.

Check out the official announcement here

Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021. — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019

Amid reports of the project being shelved, Ranjan had asserted, "It hasn't been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That's when I will talk about it." He was speaking at the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di, his latest production, led by actor Sunny Singh.

While reports stated Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor were supposed to share the screen for the first time after Prakash Jha's 2010 political drama Rajneeti, later, there were rumours that the former had opted out of the movie.

Deepika Padukone was also reportedly approached for the movie, but no confirmation had been issued by the makers on the same.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently busy filming Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra in Varanasi. Brahmastra was earlier supposed to release this year, clashing with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Street Dancer 3D is being helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza and also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Panday, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Shraddha. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will see Shraddha play an air hostess. The film went on floors on 12 September and hit theatres on 6 March, 2020.



Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 12:47:20 IST