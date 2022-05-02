Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor take up Laal Singh Chaddha's Feather Challenge
In a video shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram, we can see a huge dose of cuteness as both mother and son Ranbir Kapoor take up the feather challenge.
On the one-year anniversary of Rishi Kapoor's death, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor spent some time together. In honour of the late actor, the family went out to dinner, and Neetu shared an Instagram video of the two completing the Laal Singh Chaddha 'feather challenge.'
They had to blow on a feather to the melody of the film's song 'Kahani' as part of the challenge. Neetu captioned the video, “At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter ”
In the comments section, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni used a heart emoji. Ranbir's appearance from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was described as 'cute' by fans in the comments section. Ranbir and co-star Rashmika Mandanna have already begun filming for the project. Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor also took the ‘feather challenge’. Kareena shared a video of the same on Instagram with the caption, “Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan.”
