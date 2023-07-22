Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor enjoy boys night with dinner, followed by 'Oppenheimer'

Bollywood heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor enjoyed a delightful evening as they kicked off their weekend with dinner and a movie outing. Numerous videos and photos of the two stars surfaced on social media when they were spotted on Friday night. Ranbir looked cool in a black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers, and a cap as he made his way into the Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai.

Inside the restaurant, Ranbir and Arjun were joined by Rohit Dhawan and other friends. Arjun sported a black T-shirt, pants, a woolen cap, and stylish dark sunglasses. Despite the rain, Ranbir made time for his fans, shaking hands and while Arjun asked the paparazzi to be careful so that no accidents happen.

Ranbir also warmly greeted the paparazzi and his fans with thumbs-ups and waves. Despite the rainy chaos, Ranbir also took a selfie with a fan and shook hands with another before hopping into his car. Later, the duo was seen at the theatre, engrossed in conversation while watching the biopic, Oppenheimer, which follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer’s life during World War II.

A fan account on Instagram shared a video of Ranbir and Arjun inside the theater, and fans were overjoyed to see them enjoying the movie together. Ranbir was having a chat with someone nearby, while Arjun looked very interested in the film.

The movie Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, enjoyed a fantastic opening at the Indian box office, surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The biopic revolves around physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who played a crucial role in the development of nuclear weapons during World War II.

On Work Front

Recently, Ranbir wrapped up shooting for the action thriller film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is set to release on 1 December. A gripping pre-teaser of the film was also unveiled, showing Ranbir in a fierce avatar, taking on masked adversaries with an axe.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the noir thriller The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He is also part of an untitled romantic comedy film, sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had an amazing night with their friends, enjoying a delicious dinner and watching Oppenheimer at the theater. Their off-screen friendship makes fans admire these talented stars even more, and everyone is excited to see their next adventure together, whether it’s on the big screen or in real life!