Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt witness their throwback picture with Katrina Kaif, couple's reaction can't be missed

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be taking a break from their parenting duty as the Bollywood’s power couple were spotted at an event in Mumbai. Tinsel town’s new parents, Alia and Ranbir are now rarely spotted together after welcoming their daughter Raha back in November. However, their fans seemed to be up for a treat, as the couple marked their attendance at an event at Mumbai’s Press Club together. Now, ahead of gracing the stage of the event, Ranbir and Alia were seen entering the venue through a stairway filled with some of their pictures, which were clicked by paparazzi and celebrity photographers over the years. Apart from the couple’s pictures with their parents Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, a photograph that grabbed all attention was a picture of Ranbir and Alia with Katrina Kaif from an event in 2019. This is making headlines as the couple’s reaction, looking at that picture, has been captured by several paparazzi stationed there.

Expectedly, innumerable videos and pictures from their outing are making rounds on the internet. A clip of the moment has been shared by entertainment news covering the Instagram page Voompla, with the caption, “Alia and Katrina in THAT pic! Yep, that famous picture is from the Filmfare Awards in 2019! This, of course, was many years after RK and Kat broke up in about 2015-16, and the rest as they say is historieeeee!! Alooo and RK arrive for an awards event at the Mumbai Press Club today.”

The now-viral video opens by showing Ranbir and Alia, surrounded by a crowd, stepping up the stairs and soaking in the glimpses of the pictures hanging on the wall. As they walk by a few of their solo pictures, Alia and Ranbir stop in front of a frame that exhibits a 2019 photograph of the three together. The snippet belongs to the moment when Katrina bumped into Ranbir and Alia sitting in the front row at the 2019 Filmfare awards. In the picture, Alia and Katrina can be seen holding hands after warmly hugging each other, while Ranbir is sitting behind the two. After spotting the picture on the wall, Ranbir can be seen flashing a cute smile and pointing the same to Alia. It must be noted that Alia was one of Katrina’s close friends even before the Gangubai Kathiawadi star started dating Ranbir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)



For the event, while Ranbir opted for a semi-formal look, Alia looked chic in her formal ensemble. The actress was seen sporting a baggy beige blazer atop a matching crop top and straight baggy pants. She kept her wavy tresses open. On the other hand, Ranbir opted for an off-white jacket atop a matching t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be soon sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress will also be seen marking her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stones. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.