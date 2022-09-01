Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted outside recording studio ahead of Brahmastra's release

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped wearing a red kurta and jeans. Alia Bhatt continued to give her followers style goals with her yellow suit.

As the release date of Brahmastra nears, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are burning the midnight oil to ensure that their film is a success. The couple, who got married in April, were spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Ranbir Kapoor was snapped wearing a red kurta and jeans. Alia Bhatt continued to give her followers style goals with her yellow suit. The mom-to-be was all smiles as she struck a pose for the cameras. Ranbir also posed happily with his fans for selfies in the rain.

Watch the video here:

Brahmastra will be the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space. The adventure fantasy film by Ayan Mukerji promises to take viewers on a ride full of drama, action and romance.

Coming to the star cast of the movie, Amitabh Bahchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Mouni Roy, who plays the main antagonist in Brahmastra, let slip something important in an interview recently. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Roy admitted that Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the movie.

Talking about her character she said, “My character is obviously derived from one of his fantasy fiction i.e. Ayan’s brainchild. But also you know when you are working with people like Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan Sir, Nagarjuna Sir. Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance.” She went on to add, “I suddenly kind of realized why they are where they are in life. So it was such a different kind of experience that I gained while shooting this film and I even learnt so many things while shooting this film. Just to be a part of this world, I feel like it’s a privilege.”

The statement left fans in a tizzy. Since the teaser of Brahmastra dropped, speculations were rife if Shah Rukh Khan was set to appear in the movie. A set of leaked images had led many viewers to guess that King Khan will be playing the role of Vayu Astra in the movie.

Brahmastra is set to release on 9 September. This will be the second release for Ranbir Kapoor this year, after his big-budget historical drama Shamshera. The Wake Up Sid actor will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal. Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Darlings, has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

