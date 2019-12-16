You are here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shoot for Brahmastra dance sequence in Varanasi; see pictures

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy filming Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra in Varanasi. The co-stars flew to the city on Thursday and soon after, were spotted shooting for the film on the ghats of Varanasi. The pictures shared by fans on social media show the duo filming a dance sequence. The pictures share glimpses of the dance shoot where Ranbir can be seen dressed in smart casuals and Alia sports denim and colourful cape.

Brahmastra was earlier supposed to release this year, clashing with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

When asked about it, Bhatt told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The fantasy drama has been called the most ambitious project of Mukerji so far. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. The makers had released the official logo of the film in March at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

