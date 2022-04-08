Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly gearing up for their wedding soon. Check out all the details here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot next week, according to various media reports. The couple is said to be getting married on 15 April in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a close friend of the couple has mentioned, “On 14 April, Alia and Ranbir will have a wedding ceremony at Alia’s residence. It will be attended only by the couple’s immediate family.

The report further adds that on the evening of 15 April, Alia and Ranbir will host a family dinner. And a wedding reception on 16 April for the couple's friends and family will conclude the festivites.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of Brahmastra and started dating soon after. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018.

Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and will be next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial alongside Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, apart from Brahimastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Set in the 1800s, Shamshera follows a dacoit tribe who fight for their rights and independence against the British. The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline.

