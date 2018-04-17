You are here:

Ranbir, Deepika to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan project in celebration of Chikankari art

IANS

Apr,17 2018 11:40:59 IST

New Delhi: Designer Manish Malhotra is glad that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are now in good health to walk for his show that will celebrate the seventh edition of his label in association with the Mijwan Welfare Society.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on 19 April at JW Marriott. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika's health allows them to walk for my show," the designer told IANS.

04_Ranbir-Kapoor-Deepika-Padukone

"We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for," he added.

Both the actors were due to take spotlight at the fashion event earlier in April. However, the event was postponed to Thursday.

Malhotra is excited to showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery techniques with the 'Mijwan Summer 2018' line.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 11:40 AM

tags: ##InStyle #BuzzPatrol #Deepika Padukone #Manish Malhotra #Miwjaw Summer 2018 #Ranbir Kapoor

also see

Ranbir Kapoor returns favour for 'Ghagra', shoots cameo for Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut Bucket List

Ranbir Kapoor returns favour for 'Ghagra', shoots cameo for Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut Bucket List

Manish Malhotra remembers Sridevi in a heartfelt tribute: 'I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her'

Manish Malhotra remembers Sridevi in a heartfelt tribute: 'I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her'

Deepika Padukone may launch production house for content-driven films, like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone may launch production house for content-driven films, like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra