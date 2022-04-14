Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad was spotted at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding venue yesterday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married, and the wedding festivities began yesterday with a mehendi function at their Bandra residence. In attendance at the do was Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, among a few others. While the family spent a happy and cheerful afternoon together, Pinkvilla has reported that singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad also performed at the function.

A source spotted the musician at the venue. He performed on some of his popular tracks, however, it is yet to be known which songs exactly he sang for the couple. Furthermore, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s actor-uncle Randhir Kapoor revealed that he has left Goa to be a part of RK and Alia’s nuptials. “Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him),” he had said, further informing him that they will decide on the reception details after he arrives back in Mumbai today.