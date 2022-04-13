Bollywood celebrities and family members spotted arriving at the venue for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities.

The wedding celebrations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun at the actor's mansion. Our cameras caught the first sight of the groom's mother, Neetu Kapoor, arriving at the venue for the pre-wedding festivities together with family members Natasha Nanda, Reema Jain, and some guests in an airconditioned van early Wednesday morning.

While the pair is expected to tie the knot on 14th April in front of their relatives and close friends, Alia is expected to make the official wedding announcement on social media today. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also seen arriving at the event dressed to the nines.

