Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat join hands for Prabhu Solomon's next film Haathi Mere Saathi

When Baahubali villain Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi was announced, the makers did not project it as a multi-starrer. Now, Firstpost has come to know that the film is being simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi with three actors.

For Tamil and Telugu versions, Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal are playing the lead roles. In Hindi, Pulkit Samrat of Bittoo Boss and Fukrey fame will be seen as another protagonist. However, director Prabhu Solomon retained Rana in all the three languages—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi because of his pan-Indian appeal earned through the Baahubali series.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Vishal said: “We have already completed one month shoot in Munnar, it’s a great experience to work with director Prabhu Solomon. Interestingly, this film will also mark my Telugu debut. Though it’s a multi-starrer, I have only a few combination scenes with Rana Daggubati”.

“This project is coming out really well, I have seen the rushes. It’s going to be another content driven film for me”, said Vishnu Vishal who is known for picking concept-oriented films in Tamil cinema like Indru Netru Naalai (time travel sci-fi), Jeeva (cricket-based film) and Mundasuppatti (quirky period drama).

In Bollywood, there is a misconception Haathi Mere Saathi is the remake of 1971 Hindi film starring Rajesh Khanna whereas, in Tamil, media say that the film is the sequel to director Prabhu Solomon’s blockbuster award-winning film Kumki.

Denying the rumors said: “It’s neither a remake of Haathi Mere Saathi nor a sequel to Kumki. Prabhu Solomon’s script is fresh and the rumors have started because elephants played pivotal characters in both Haathi Mere Saathi and Kumki”.

While Bollywood media declared it a remake of the Rajesh Khanna film, Tamil media considered it as a remake of MGR’s Nalla Neram (remake of Haathi Mere Saathi ). Veteran producer Sandow Chinappa Thevar produced Haathi Mere Saathi and Nalla Neram, his brother MA Thirumugham directed the Tamil and Hindi versions.

Talking to Firstpost, Vishnu said that the Tamil title is not Nalla Neram as reported by a section of media. Vishnu Vishal took a break from his comedy entertainer with director Ezhil and silently started shooting for Prabhu Solomon film. Vishnu’s next release in Tamil is a cop action thriller titled Raatchasan, his production venture Silukkuvarpatti Singam and Jaga Jala Killadi are also progressing at a brisk pace.

Sources say that the makers of Haathi Mere Saathi planning to have a grand launch to announce the star cast and technicians as it is one of the biggest trilingual ever made in Indian cinema. Though Prabhu Solomon has fixed the title for Tamil and Telugu versions, he is planning to reveal in a grand event.

Produced by Eros International’s Trinity Pictures, Prabhu Solomon has started the shoot in Thailand and he is also exploring deep forest regions across India. Following Prabhu Solomon’s previous works, Haathi Mere Saathi will also have breathtaking visuals showcasing the beauty of mother nature and he is also portraying the beautiful bond between humankind and elephants.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 10:46 AM