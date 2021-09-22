Rana Daggubati teams up with uncle Venkatesh for first time for Netflix series
Titled Rana Naidu, the Netflix India series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan
Real-life uncle and nephew Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati will be collaborating for the first time for a Netflix web series titled Rana Naidu. Produced by Locomotive Global Inc, the series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.
The action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma will co-direct.
Check out the announcement here
🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL!🚨
Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are in a Netflix show together!!#RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.@RanaDaggubati @VenkyMama @krnx @Suparn @IncLocomotive @ViaCBSGlobalDst pic.twitter.com/w8aQpenmUx
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 22, 2021
Speaking about the series, Rana Daggubati said, “It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long-form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging & new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon.”
Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oCzjwOcIuF
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 22, 2021
“I cannot wait to work with Rana (Daggubati), we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,” added Venkatesh Daggubati.
