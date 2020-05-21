Rana Daggubati shares photographs from engagement ceremony; Sivakarthikeyan, Saina Nehwal congratulate actor

Rana Daggubati recently shared photographs from his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on social media. He captioned the post, "And it's official!" On 12 May, he had introduced Bajaj to his followers and announced that she had said "yes" to his proposal.

Here is the post

While Rana is seen in a white shirt and mundu in the photograph, Bajaj is draped in a vibrant saree.

A number of celebrities congratulated the actor on the news. Actor Sivakarthikeyan forwarded his "best wishes," while ace badminton player Saina Nehwal wrote, "Huge congratulations to both of u ... May you both be blessed with lifelong happiness."

Telugu actor Varun Tej too wished Rana, writing, "Looking lovely together bro!! A big congratulations!!" Sharad Kelkar, who was last seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and comedian Sathish congratulated Daggubati as well.

Daggubati's father Suresh Babu had earlier told The New Indian Express that the families of the young couple had met for a formal interaction to finalise the date for the engagement and marriage.

Bajaj is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, an event management company. Daggubati will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaadan, which has also been shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. The release of the film, however, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 13:17:50 IST

