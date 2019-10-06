Rana Daggubati shares photo of Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni on couple's second wedding anniversary

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni celebrate their second wedding anniversary on 6 October (Sunday) and Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to wish the couple on this occasion. He shared a photo of the two walking down the aisle hand-in-hand, where Chaitanya can be seen in a tuxedo, while Samantha is in a white wedding dress.

Here is Rana's post.

Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in Goa according to both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. According to DNA, they traveled to Ibiza, Spain for a vacation.

Samantha also shared a series of photos with Chaitanya on Instagram.

Chaitananya and Samantha have worked together in films like Ye Maya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014), and Manam (2014). The two last shared screen space in Shiva Nirvana's sports drama, Majili.

"We knew that the expectations would be quite high if we teamed up once again. Besides, I didn't think anyone would be eager to watch us on screen if the story was about how we fell in love with each other at first sight. It had to be a different attempt if we were to work together, and I’m so glad that Majili happened. There is a love story in the film, but it’s also about ups and downs in a marriage. That’s what made it so interesting for both of us," Chaitanya had told Firstpost about choosing to work in Majili with Samantha.

Chaitanya's next project is Venky Mama, also starring Venkatesh, Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna. Samantha's films in 2019 included Super Deluxe and Oh! Baby.

