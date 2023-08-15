Actor Rana Daggubati recently attended an event of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film ‘King of Kotha’. A video from the event has gone viral where Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress.

While the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam Kapoor and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor. Squashing all the trolling, Rana today, took to Twitter to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issue a clarification about the same.

He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.”

What did the actor say?

The actor shared an anecdote and revealed, “Salmaan was doing a Hindi film. I won’t mention the film and the producers were my friends. Since the shooting was happening closer to my house, I went to the sets to see them. He was at a corner speaking to a spot boy, who was from Kerala. A big Hindi cinema heroine was talking to her husband over the phone. It was in between takes. If it was anything urgent, it made sense, but they were shopping over the phone. Dulquer was patient. But, she forgot her lines and was distracted.”

He added, “If I had a bottle in my hand, I would have crushed it. But, Dulquer remained calm and gave as many takes as he was asked. He put up with the pranks played on him. I sat with the producers later and gave them an earful.”