Rana Daggubati replaces Nana Patekar in Housefull 4, will reportedly play ghazal singer in Akshay Kumar's film

Rana Daggubati has stepped into the shoes of Nana Patekar for the fourth instalment of Housefull 4, Mumbai Mirror reports. Patekar had opted out from the film amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta.

According to Mirror, Rana had been given a narration of the script last week and had green-signalled the project on Monday. In a statement to the publication, he said, “It is always good to find work outside of Hyderabad, get to learn so much and do so many new things. I’ve never been part of a genre like Housefull and it’s always exciting to work with different genres." He added that he was looking forward to working with Akshay Kumar after Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 action-spy thriller Baby.

Rana will reportedly play a ghazal singer in the film and the parts that Nana had shot in Jaisalmer will be re-filmed with Rana in Mumbai. The actor is scheduled to join the cast of the film, comprising Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever this week in Mumbai.

The film is now being helmed by Farhad Samji after allegations of sexual misdemeanor against Sajid Khan came to light.

Apart from Housefull 4, Rana is currently working on Krish’s NTR biopic, in which he essays the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 10:41 AM