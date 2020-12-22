Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan to feature in Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan's film will reportedly go on the floors in January 2021

Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan will be seen together in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Daggubati took to Twitter to announce that he is looking forward to act with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

The film will be directed by Saagar K Chandra and bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power ⭐️ @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!! https://t.co/rMgae4Bltj — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2020

According to a report by The Times of India, the Baahubali actor is likely to reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran's role from the original, while Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the character played by Biju Menon. The film was officially launched on Monday with a muharatham shot. Pawan Kalyan sounded the clap. Trivikram Srinivas switched on the camera and the script was handed over by S Radhakrishna. The pictures of muharatham were tweeted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarash.

PAWAN KALYAN - RANA DAGGUBATI STARRER LAUNCHED... #PawanKalyan sounded the clap, #Trivikram switched on camera, S Radhakrishna [Haarika & Hassine Creations] handed over the script... Directed by Saagar K Chandra... Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi... Shoot starts Jan 2021. pic.twitter.com/7qQdVIvIhP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2020

The music in the film will be given by Thaman S while the editing will be done by Navin Nooli.

As per a report by Telugu 360, the shooting will commence from the first week of January 2021. Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh are likely to play the female leads in the film.

The untitled film will be an emotional entertainer and is expected to release in summer next year.

Rana Daggubati is waiting for a number of releases of his films. The actor will next be seen in Aranya, directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. The actor is also currently shooting for Virata Parvam.

Pawan Kalyan is presently shooting for Vakeel Saab. He has also signed a period drama that will be directed by Krish. The actor has also given a nod to two other films with Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy.