Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi trailer: Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut spotlights a family during a funeral

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sensharma, will release on 1 January, 2021.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, written and directed by television actress Seema Pahwa, will be hitting cinemas on 1 January 2021. The film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, and Manoj Pahwa will be available for select previews on 31 December 2020.

Actress #SeemaPahwa makes her directorial debut with #RamPrasadKiTehrvi... Produced by Manish Mundra... Jio Studios presentation. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2020

The film is produced by Manish Mundra. Taking to Twitter, Mundra wrote, "13 days to Tehrvi! Join the dramedy of the Bhargavas planning their father's tehrvi on New Year's Day."

The official trailer of Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi is out and it shows a series of events that unfold at the funeral and also highlights the interpersonal relationships in the family.

Balancing traditions, obligations, and family finances, the widowed mother, played by Supriya Pathak, realises the intricacies of her husband’s philosophies of life and wants to inculcate and pass on those values to the world.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi had its world premiere at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on 22 November this year, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seema Pahwa said that she is excited about Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi being the first release of 2021. Talking about the film she said, the story of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi came from her personal experience - her father's death some years back- when her family got united.

She said the story has been running in her head for many years. "Jio Studios and Drishyam Films have believed in my vision for which I am grateful. Now the film is over to the audience," Pahwa said.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is set in a middle-class north Indian family and revolves around the Bhargava clan that unites for 13 days to perform the Tehrvi rituals after the head of the family passes away.

The film shows the central character, Supriya Pathak, after the death of her husband Ram Prasad (played by Naseeruddin Shah), realising that her sons and daughter-in-law only pretend to be emotionally connected to the aging parents.

Ram Prasad dies of cardiac arrest after which his four sons, their wives, and children visit the ancestral place to grieve with their mother. The funeral takes place on the second day of the death and the prayer meets continue for 13 days. This becomes a little long for the family members who prefer to lead their individual lives in other cities, away from their parents.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi also nicely showcases some of the exchanges between the daughters-in-law. The film begins with the camera stealthily making its way into Ram Prasad's house against the background score of a piano.

Dipika Kalra has done the editing and the background score is by Sagar Desai.