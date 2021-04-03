Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi director Seema Pahwa disappointed with Pagglait team for 'uncanny resemblance' between two films

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi director Seema Pahwa said that Pagglait makers were aware of her film and could have tweaked their film’s script a little since they had the time and opportunity

Umesh Bist's directorial Pagglait, featuring Dangal star Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, started streaming on Netflix from 26 March. Just a few days after its release, the film has got embroiled in a controversy. The team of Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is disappointed with Pagglait makers due to the uncanny resemblance in both the films.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Pagglait tells the story of a young widow who re-discovers herself in 13 days after her husband's death. While Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi revolves around how the protagonist's family stays under one roof for 13 days after his death. Interestingly, both the films have been shot at the same location.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’s team shared that the team is upset after watching Pagglait and couldn’t believe that the Sanya Malhotra-starrer is so similar to their film.

Seema Pahwa, who made her directorial debut with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, told the portal, “The team members are a bit disturbed over these developments. However, ours was an original film and so is Pagglait. I would not say that they copied our film. I guess it must be a coincidence”.

She added that the Pagglait team was aware of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and they could have tweaked their film’s script a little since they had the time and opportunity.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi released in the theatres in January this year. Incidentally, the film too has digitally released on Netflix on 31 March.