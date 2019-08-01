You are here:

Rammstein bandmates kiss during Moscow concert to protest against Russia's anti-LGBTQI laws

FP Staff

Aug 01, 2019 11:29:12 IST

Two members of the German heavy metal band Rammstein kissed on stage during their performance in Moscow on 30 August, in a bid to protest Russia's anti-LGBTQI laws.

According to The Independent, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared a kiss while performing their 2019 single 'Ausländer.' The band shared the image on its Instagram account, with the caption, "Russia, we love you."

Check the Instagram post out


View this post on Instagram

Россия, мы любим тебя! Photos: @jenskochphoto

A post shared by Rammstein (@rammsteinofficial) on

    The moment has been widely hailed by Twitterati, who have praised the band for its stance. Russian anti-gay law prohibits “the promotion of non-traditional sexual relationships” to minors, reports The Washington Post. Take a look at what netizens are saying

 

Notably, the incident occurred days after Russian LGBTQI rights campaigner Yelena Grigorieva was found dead with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation at St Petersburg.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 11:29:12 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , German band , Moscow , Paul Landers , Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe , Rammstein , Richard Kruspe , Russia , TuneIn

also see

Donald Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Sweden as rapper's detention enters third week

Donald Trump says he's working to free A$AP Rocky from Sweden as rapper's detention enters third week

Camila Cabello pens post detailing struggles with anxiety: I'm terrified of the unknown

Camila Cabello pens post detailing struggles with anxiety: I'm terrified of the unknown

Michael Jackson's name may reportedly be removed from MTV VMA Vanguard Award over sexual abuse allegations

Michael Jackson's name may reportedly be removed from MTV VMA Vanguard Award over sexual abuse allegations