Rammat Gammat, award-winning short, to release on MUBI India as 'Film of the Day' on 20 March

Rammat Gammat (My Best Friend's Shoes), Drishyam Films’ award-winning short film will premiere soon on streaming platform Mubi as 'Film of the Day' on 20 March.

Rammat Gammat follows Shivam Math and Yash Patel, two young boys from Gujarat, who despite their different backgrounds bond over a shared love for soccer. However, a new pair of shoes strains their friendship.

A press release describes the short as "a simple story of complex characters, which will spark a discussion about merit vs money, poor vs privileged, class and caste divides and the role of friendship in it."

The Gujarati language short is written and directed by Ajitpal Singh, whose debut feature Fire In The Mountains had its World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the ‘World Cinema Dramatic Competition’. It was the only South Asian film to be selected among the 10 competing in the section.

The short features first time and non-professional actors alongside Swati Das (Hindi Medium, Bombay Talkies and Vagina Monologues).

Rammat Gammat had its world premiere International Short Film Festival Oberhausen 2018 where it won the ‘Special Mention’ award. The short has also won several accolades in other festivals including 24th Palm Springs ShortFest, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and CINEKID.