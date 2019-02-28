You are here:

Rami Malek likely to play antagonist in upcoming James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig

Press Trust of India

Feb 28, 2019 15:36:44 IST

Rami Malek, who recently won an Oscar for Best Actor, is in final negotiations to play the antagonist in the latest installment of James Bond franchise.The film will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who came on board as a director after Danny Boyle exited the project over "creative differences".

It was being reported earlier that Malek was being eyed for the villain role, but his schedule on the last season of his breakout show Mr. Robot which shoots from March through July, was a hindrance.

According to Collider, the actor's team has successfully managed his shooting schedule to accommodate the Bond film. The yet-untitled film will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and possibly the last outing as the famed British spy.

Actor Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will also reprise their roles in the new film. French star Lea Seydoux, who played psychologist Madeleine Swann in Sam Mendes' Spectre, is also returning.

MGM will distribute the film in partnership with Annapurna Pictures. The film will release on 8 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 15:39:04 IST

