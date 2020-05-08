You are here:

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the Doordarshan show, announces she'll play Sarojini Naidu in biopic

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, best known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's mythology serial Ramayan, on Thursday announced that she is set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic.

Titled Sarojini, the film is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.

The 55-year-old actor posted the update on Instagram as she shared the first look from the film.

It is written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi.

Dipika's last cinematic outing was 2019's Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

