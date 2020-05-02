You are here:

Ramayan sets record as most-watched entertainment program globally with 7.7 cr viewers, announces Doordarshan

Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan has set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally.

The re-telecast of the TV show started on Doordarshan National in March soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

DD National said on 16 April, 7.7 crore people across the globe watched the show.

Also read on Firstpost — Doordarshan viewership rating witnesses 46% decline after Ramayan airs final episode, says BARC

Check out the tweets here

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/rbuOzQXMek — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years.

The show featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Ramayan concluded the rerun on 18 April and it was followed by the retelecast of Uttar Ramayan.

The final episode of Uttar Ramayan will air on Saturday.

The show will be replaced by Sagar's another popular series Shri Krishna, which will start airing from Sunday.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 13:23:50 IST