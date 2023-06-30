After the fiasco that Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush‘ was, we now have Nitesh Tiwari’s version of Ramayana coming up that reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita. Talking about it recently, ‘Ramayan‘ actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman on the show, said, “Both of them are very good actors and I think will do justice to the subject. Ranbir is a very good choice for the role of Ram and can deliver a good performance. Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It’s my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now.”

Alia was spotted at the ‘Dangal’ director’s office recently that further sparked rumours about the actress coming on board for the magnum opus.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect.”