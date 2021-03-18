Ram Setu team leaves for Ayodhya to film ‘mahurat shot’; 'Need special wishes from all,’ says Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar shared a picture with #RamSetu co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha before they left for #Ayodhya to kickstart the film shoot
Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday left for Ayodhya to kickstart their upcoming action-adventure drama Ram Setu.
The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, stars Kumar in the role of an archaeologist.
The 53-year-old actor took to social media and posted a picture with his co-stars
A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins.
Need special wishes from all you guys 🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/AqdXeVZYGx
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 18, 2021
Ram Setu is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.
Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed Kumar starrer upcoming period film Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer.
The film's shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months, with 80 per cent of the filming planned in Mumbai.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
