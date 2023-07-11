Director Puri Jagannadh shared a video on his social media accounts that shows Ram Pothineni’s transformation for ‘Double iSmart‘ that has left fans excited as filming begins tomorrow. The film is slated to release on March 8, 2024.

A transformation that will transport you to the world of #DoubleISMART 🤙 Ustaad @ramsayz is back to Banger Avatar as #IsmartShankar to give you all DOUBLE IMPACT🔥 – https://t.co/ynTwXYDnWM Madness begins on the sets TOMORROW❤️‍🔥

In cinemas on MARCH 8th, 2024💥#RAmPOthineni… pic.twitter.com/eFwMkCalvO — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) July 11, 2023

Double iSmart had its grand launching ceremony today in the presence of the core team and a few special guests. While Charmme sounded the clapboard, Puri Jagannadh himself directed the first shot on hero Ram Pothineni. “iSmart Shankar alias Double iSmart,” mouthed Ram for the muhurtham shot in style.

The regular shoot of Double iSmart will commence from the 12th of this month.

iSmart Shankar is a very special movie for Ram as well as Puri Jaganndh. The movie turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for both the hero and the director. Thus, the excitement and expectations around this project will be huge.

Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards. Puri will be showing Ram in a massier character than iSmart Shankar.