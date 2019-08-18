You are here:

Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, says singer 'has sweetened our lives with her melody'

President Ram Nath Kovind on 18 August met veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at her home in south Mumbai and conveyed his best wishes for her good health.

Kovind was in the city to inaugurate the underground 'Bunker Museum' at the Raj Bhavan.

Kovind took to Twitter to post a picture with Lata Mangeshkar.

Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/CnwjhJhzXT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 18, 2019

In response, the 89-year-old singer tweeted,

Namaskar, Was deeply honoured and humbled, when the The President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud! @rashtrapatibhvn . pic.twitter.com/ht3ZaacYDK — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 18, 2019

नमस्कार.आज भारत के राष्ट्रपति आदरणीय श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी,उनकी पत्नी श्रीमती सविता कोविंद जी और कन्या स्वाति कोविंद जी तथा महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल सी विद्यासागर राव जी और उनकी पत्नी विनोदा राव जी और महाराष्ट्र के शिक्षामंत्री श्री विनोद तावडे जी ने हमारे घर आकर हमें कृत-कृत किया. pic.twitter.com/vso6Xc17qj — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 18, 2019

Ram Nath Kovind also shared pictures of the Underground Bunker that he inaugurated

President Kovind inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The British-era bunker was discovered in 2016 and has 13 rooms such as Shell Store, Gun Shell, Cartridge Store and Central Artillery Store. It will be opened to the public later this year. pic.twitter.com/j1AtsEmdYL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 18, 2019

