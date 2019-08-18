You are here:

Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, says singer 'has sweetened our lives with her melody'

FP Staff

Aug 18, 2019 17:03:34 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on 18 August met veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at her home in south Mumbai and conveyed his best wishes for her good health.

Kovind was in the city to inaugurate the underground 'Bunker Museum' at the Raj Bhavan.

Kovind took to Twitter to post a picture with Lata Mangeshkar.

In response, the 89-year-old singer tweeted,

Ram Nath Kovind also shared pictures of the Underground Bunker that he inaugurated

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

