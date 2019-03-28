You are here:

Ram Ki Janmabhoomi: Man claiming to be Bahadur Shah Zafar's descendant moves HC against film's release

Press Trust of India

Mar 28, 2019 09:45:42 IST

New Delhi: People have to be tolerant if the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution has to survive, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday, 27 March. The observation by the court came while hearing a plea by a man, who claims to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking to stop the release of a film titled Ram Ki Janmabhoomi.

Poster of Ram Ki Janmabhoomi. Twitter/@actormanojjoshi

"This court is of the view that whether right or not, people have to be tolerant if Article 19 (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution has to survive," Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.

The court was hearing the petition by Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking directions to the movie's producers and the Centre to stop release of the film which is slated to hit theatres on 29 March.

The observation assumes significance in view of the fact that Prince Yakub has alleged that the movie contained a "personal attack" on him and his "royal" family and would also affect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He has also alleged that the film could create communal tensions in the country.

The court, after hearing the petitioner's lawyers, said the petition did not mention which portions of the movie or its trailer defamed him and his family or were a threat to the nation's sovereignty and asked him to file a transcript of the objectionable content.

The judge said the petitioner appeared to have based his entire case on the title of the movie.

The court directed Tucy to file an amended petition, including the transcript of the objectionable portions, and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 09:45:42 IST

tags: Bahadur Shah Zafar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Govind Namdev , Manoj Joshi , Nazmeen Patni , Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy , Rajveer Singh , Ram Ki Janmabhoomi , Trisha Sachdeva

