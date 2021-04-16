Ram Kapoor's father Anil dies at 74; actor shares Amul India's tribute to 'doyen of advertising industry'
Anil Kapoor, who passed away on 12 April, made FCB ULKA into a successful advertising agency that represented brands like Amul, Santoor, and Tata Indica.
Actor Ram Kapoor’s father, Anil ‘Billy’ Kapoor passed away on 12 April after battling cancer. Fondly called Billy, he was 74 years old. Suffering the loss of his father, Ram shared an emotional post on Instagram. He posted the picture shared by Amul India after his father passed away.
In the picture, the Amul girl can be seen sitting with Anil ‘Billy’ Kapoor taking notes as the two are shown engaged in a conversation. The picture is accompanied by the text ‘You will always be a part of our Famuly’ and ‘Anil (Billy) Kapoor, 1947-2021.’ The name of Anil’s ad agency FCB ULKA was also written on the photo.
While sharing the picture, the Instagram account of Amul India said that it is paying tribute to one of the doyens of the Indian advertising industry.
Check the posts out here
Speaking about Anil, the Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation RS Sodhi said that there was a clear difference between other marketing heads and Anil as others were from the creative field while Anil had come to advertising from sales and marketing.
