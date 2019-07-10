Ram Kapoor shares image of his new lean look, hinting at physical transformation after drastic weight loss

Popular Bollywood and TV actor Ram Kapoor stunned fans as he shared pictures of his extreme transformation on social media. The pictures feature a fitter version of the actor, who has lost oodles of weight. Many Instagram users also pointed out that the actor almost looks unrecognizable.

The actor of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain-fame had posted his pictures with a casual caption on Tuesday. His actress-wife, Gautami Kapoor, also left a comment below his picture calling him a “hottie”.

Check out his posts here

View this post on Instagram 😘 A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on Jul 9, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT



Ram Kapoor ruled the small screen for decades with his performances in various daily soaps. The actor soar to fame after starring in 2000 show Ghar Ek Mandir with wife Gautami. After which he went on to star in iconic shows like Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and later in Kasamh Se and Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane.

He was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, sharing screen space with his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Sakshi Tanwar. Apart from this, he has also played key roles in films like Loveyatri, Baar Baar Dekho, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Student Of The Year and Karthik Calling Karthik among others.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 12:42:29 IST