Ram Gopal Varma to make web series D-Company, a chronicle of Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai mafia

Mumbai: Director Ram Gopal Varma has joined hands with filmmaker Madhu Mantena for a web-series D-Company.

Varma said "only" a web series can do justice to the kind of material he has collected over two decades.

Varma tweeted, "Me and Madhu Mantena team up for a web series 'D Company', a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld."

Me and Madhu Mantena team up for a web series D COMPANY, a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld ..Starting from rise of Dawood Ibrahim in early 80’s and initiation of D Company,story will be till end of the tremendous gang wars that started post 93 blastshttps://t.co/TXbIIof8Zz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 26, 2018

"Starting from rise of Dawood Ibrahim in early 1980's and initiation of 'D Company'— story will be till end of the tremendous gang wars that started post 93 blasts."

The Sarkar director said, "I have been collecting data since nearly 20 years actually from even before I made Satya and Company. Only a web series like D Company can do justice to the kind of material I have with me."

Varma in 2002 came up with Company, a film loosely based on the Indian mafia organisation D-Company, said to be run by the elusive Dawood Ibrahim.

It was the second film in the gangster trilogy, and a sequel to the blockbuster Satya.

Company starred Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, and Antara Mali in pivotal roles.

Ekta Kapoor's 2010 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, helmed by Milan Luthria has also been loosely based on the lives of the Mumbai mafias Haji Mastan and Doawood Ibrahim. Ajay Devgn starred in this gangster flick as well along with Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Prachee Desai. A sequel, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!, starring Akshay Kumar also followed in 2013.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 11:43 AM