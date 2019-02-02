Ram Gopal Varma takes a jibe at Nandamuri Balakrishna; says Lakshmi's NTR release date depends on NTR: Mahanayakudu

Ram Gopal Varma has announced that his Telugu film on N. T. Rama Rao titled Lakshmi's NTR will clash with the second instalment of Krish's two part biopic on the former actor-turned-Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N.T.R: Mahanayakudu.

He also has claimed, in a series of tweets, that he will release the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR based on the release date of NTR Mahanayakudu.

The very fact that NTR did not bless his own son’s #Kathanayakudu is proof that he will only and only bless his wife’s #LakshmisNTR and the proof of that will be the clash between the releases of #Mahanayakudu and #LakshmisNTR .. May NTR Bless🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2019

NTR from heaven warned me to release the trailer of #LakshmisNTR within exactly 24 minutes of the official announcement of the release date of #Mahanayakudu — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2019

Release date of #LakshmisNTR trailer will be announced the moment when release date of #Mahanayakudu is announced and this only because NTR from heaven instructed me to do so — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2019

Main theatrical trailer of #LakshmisNTR will release on a date depending upon when #Mahanayakudu release date will be announced only because of technical psychological and much above all emotional reasons 😔😔😔 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2019

Taking a jibe at the film, Ram Gopal Varma has written that NTR has not blessed Kathanayakudu, which stars NTR's own son Nandamuri Balakrishna, but will be blessing Varma's take on the legendary politician's life.

However, this is not the first time that Varma has taken a dig at Krish's NTR biopic. After NTR Kathanayakudu failed to perform at the box office, Ram Gopal Varma said that views of Nadendla Bhaskara Rao's (NBR) interview on YouTube are more than the ticket sales of the film.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 16:01:40 IST