Ram Gopal Varma takes a jibe at Nandamuri Balakrishna; says Lakshmi's NTR release date depends on NTR: Mahanayakudu

FP Staff

Feb 02, 2019 16:01:40 IST

Ram Gopal Varma has announced that his Telugu film on N. T. Rama Rao titled Lakshmi's NTR  will clash with the second instalment of Krish's two part biopic on the former actor-turned-Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N.T.R: Mahanayakudu. 

Ram Gopal Varma. File image

He also has claimed, in a series of tweets, that he will release the trailer of Lakshmi's NTR based on the release date of NTR Mahanayakudu.

Taking a jibe at the film, Ram Gopal Varma has written that NTR has not blessed Kathanayakudu, which stars NTR's own son Nandamuri Balakrishna, but will be blessing Varma's take on the legendary politician's life.

However, this is not the first time that Varma has taken a dig at Krish's NTR biopic. After NTR Kathanayakudu failed to perform at the box office, Ram Gopal Varma said that views of Nadendla Bhaskara Rao's (NBR) interview on YouTube are more than the ticket sales of the film.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 16:01:40 IST

