Ram Gopal Varma reacts to petition against his upcoming film based on honour killing: 'Have no intention to degarde anyone'

A petition was filed against Ram Gopal Varma in a Telangana court stating that it was not correct to make a film on the issue while the matter is pending in court

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the court directive on a petition filed against his upcoming film Murder,which is based on the honour-killing incident of Pranay Perumalla.

Varma, in a series of tweets, has defended himself saying that he is not trying to 'demean or degrade anyone' and that the film is just a creative work based on the information available to the public. He further added that his lawyers will deal with the issue.

Check out Varma's tweets

I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain ..But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights pic.twitter.com/61PlT8kUBW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER ,I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film pic.twitter.com/apiT6rKJDn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

Balaswamy, Pranay's father, had approached a Telangana court stating that it was not correct to make a film on the issue when the matter is pending in court, police said. He also contended that their photos were being used without their consent, according to the police.

The case was registered on 4 July at Miryalaguda in Telangana under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and under other sections of IPC and SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, they said.

The court directive was received on Saturday.

Pranay was killed in 2018, in what came to be known as an incident of honour killing after he married an upper-caste woman. Pranay's father-in-law was an accused in the killing who allegedly committed suicide in March.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)