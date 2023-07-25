Amid the controversy that has erupted over the reference of the Bhagavad Geeta in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praises on the film and also reacted to that very controversial scene. He tweeted- “Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the BhagwadGeeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read.”

His next tweet read- “If you haven’t seen #Oppenheimer you haven’t seen neither LIFE nor CINEMA.”

His tweet number three- “Nolan is the only director who searches for the Intelligence in the audiences minds whereas we all film makers cater to their presumed dumbness.”

About the scene

Government of India’s Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar tweeted, sharing a statement from Save Culture Save India Foundation, which read, “One is perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could approve the movie with this scene. A divine gift to human civilisation by Bhagwan Sri Krishna, the Bhagwad Geeta, is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism. Geeta has been the inspiration for countless sanyasis, brahmcharis and legends who live a life of self-control and perform selfless noble deeds.”

The statement further read, “We do not know the motivation and logic behind this unnecessary scene on life of a scientist. A scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse.”