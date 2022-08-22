Ram Charan had shared the teaser of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather on 21 August. The movie also stars Salman Khan.

Ram Charan has shared a special post for father Chiranjeevi’s birthday today, 22 August. The Mega Power Star, who was last seen in Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, has posted the sweetest birthday message for his father. Sharing a photo of them twinning in white with matching dark shades, Ram Charan wrote, “To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday!” The post has received lots of love from both fans of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Apart from that, several people from the Telugu film industry have sent in their best wishes for the Indra actor.

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi’s brother, also posted a special message for the Mega Star. “My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health, Success & Glory on this special day,” Pawan Kalyan wrote.

My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets

Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 22, 2022

Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh also posted adorable messages for Chiranjeevi today.

Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR ⭐️ #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/6rAgqngjZq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

Chiru @KChiruTweets Garu! Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday. It’s been such an honour to meet you & share screen with you! Can’t wait to get back on the sets & converse with you. May you have a healthy, happy & an amazing year ahead just like you! Love

Mee Chelli ♥️ pic.twitter.com/L8z3qBR0kd — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 22, 2022

Ram Charan had shared the teaser of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather on 21 August. The movie also stars Salman Khan. The RRR star had shared the video with the caption, “And the teaser of the year is here! Loved every bit of it. Make way for Mega Star @chiranjeevikonidela

@beingsalmankhan Sir, you are just stunning !!”

The teaser of Godfather is a delight for all fans of the Mega Star and promises to be full of action and drama. The movie is set to hit theatres on 5 October. Godfather also features Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Chiranjeevi's last movie Acharya failed to perform as per expectations at the box office. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jissu Sengupta in important roles.Prior to Acharya, where he played the role of a middle-aged Naxal leader-turned-social reformer, Chiranjeevi was seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is also set to star in Bholaa Shankar. The movie, which also stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is set to release on 10 April 2023.

