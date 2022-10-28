The powerful actor, Mega Power Star Ram Charan has been on a whirlwind spree in Japan in relation to the record breaking film, RRR. He took to his social media to share the sweetest images with his director and the man behind it all, SS Rajamouli and his son, and co actor, Jr NTR.

Ram posted the images on social media wherein the team of RRR is ecstatic at the response they got. Ram stated that, “The journey of RRR has been enriching, exciting, and the memories will last a lifetime. With the love that the people of Japan have showered us with, words are hard to suffice the emotions we are all going through. Cinema truly has no barriers and thank you to Rajamouli Garu for making this all happen. I would also like to thank Kartikeya and Jr NTR foe being the pillars through this film and journey.”

The images took social media by storm and were trending within hours of being uploaded!

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR roared at the box-office and ratings all across the world when it released on March 25 this year. There were palpable heartbreaks when it wasn’t India’s official entry for the Oscars. However, a campaign called For Your Consideration has begun and this magnanimous motion picture now has chances to be in the Oscar’s’ race. A hashtag called #RRRForOscars has been trending for weeks.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker’s son SS Karthikeya said, “Getting here is a dream by itself. Love from all over the world. With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew – unending love from you all has got us till here. Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best!“

