Ram Charan, Shankar collaborate on pan-India project; film to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.

Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits Dil, Arya, Bommarillu, Nenu Local, the yet-untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021

Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project.

“We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” the producer said in a statement.

Besides this film, Charan, 35, will be seen in director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated period action movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-drama Acharya.

Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release — Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey and cop thriller Hit with Rajkummar Rao.

He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s Pink.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)