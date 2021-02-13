Ram Charan, Shankar collaborate on pan-India project; film to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
“We're bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” producer Dil Raju says.
Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.
Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits Dil, Arya, Bommarillu, Nenu Local, the yet-untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Check out the announcement here
Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.
Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021
Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project.
“We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” the producer said in a statement.
Besides this film, Charan, 35, will be seen in director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated period action movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-drama Acharya.
Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release — Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey and cop thriller Hit with Rajkummar Rao.
He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s Pink.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
