Ram Charan, Samantha-starrer Rangasthalam to be reportedly dubbed in four languages following film's success

After the Baahubali saga, if there's one film that has found huge commercial success coupled with positive critical acclaim in the Telugu film industry, it's the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, the film has set the cash registers ringing and has emerged as one of the highest grossing Telugu films ever, only after the two SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

Samantha Akkineni and Ram Charan in a still from Rangasthalam. YouTube

Owing to this phenomenal success at the box-office, the makers of the film are looking forward to release the film in other languages too.

According to a Times of India report, Rangasthalam mak ers are planning to get the film dubbed in four languages — Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Bhojpuri — in order to increase its market reach to other states too. They are also hopeful that, like the Telugu version, the dubbed versions will also spell magic at the ticket counters in their respective states.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Telugu film #Rangasthalam continues its HEROIC RUN in USA... Is the THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER in USA [Telugu films], after #Baahubali2 and #Baahubali...

[Week 2]

Mon $ 20,360

Tue $ 39,413

Wed $ 16,452

Thu $ 11,691

Total: $ 3,256,663 [₹ 21.26 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2018

Rangasthalam opened to a staggering Rs 130 crore collection in the first week and is going strong with every passing day. The film, directed by Sukumar, is set in a fictional village in the 1980s. Charan plays the role of a village mechanic with a hearing impairment, while Samantha is seen as a village girl romantically paired opposite Charan. Both their looks and performances have managed to woo the audience and critics alike.

The film released on 30 March.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 14:12 PM