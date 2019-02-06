Ram Charan on Vinaya Vidheya Rama's failure: Film's vision 'could not be properly translated on screen'

Ram Charan's ambitious high-octane action drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama not only elicited a dismal response from critics, but also turned out to be a commercial dud at the box office.

In a statement, Ram Charan has spoken about the film not being able to meet the expectations of the audience. He also thanked the team for working hard on completing the film.

According to Indo-Asian News Service, he has said, "I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it."

He has also taken responsibility for the failure of Vinaya Vidheya Rama and said that despite working hard to deliver quality content to his fans, the "vision could not get translated properly on screen". He has thanked his fans for showering "love and adoration" on him and his films.

Boyapati Sreenu’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama, also starring Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi, hit screens on 11 January. The commercial potboiler showed Ram Charan as an embittered protagonist on the path to destroy his enemy. Vivek Oberoi made her Telugu debut with the film.

Upon release, the film was panned due to its lacklustre storyline and over-exaggerated action sequences. According to International Business Times, the film, made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, collected Rs 95 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 14:18:26 IST