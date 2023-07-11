Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which released last year, turned out to be a global success at the box office. Apart from setting new benchmarks worldwide, the film created history by bagging the Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at the 95th Oscar Awards.

Now, the RRR writer and father of SS Rajamouli, Vijayendra Prasad has revealed that the sequel of the box office blockbuster is on the cards but his son might not direct this project.

Talking to a Telugu news channel, Prasad said, “We are planning to make a sequel to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film RRR. This movie will feature both stars and be made to Hollywood standards. A Hollywood producer is likely to be roped in for this film. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under his supervision.”

Meanwhile, SSR will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for SSMB 29. Talking about the film, the filmmaker said at TIFF last year, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu also shared his excitement about the collaboration and said, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”