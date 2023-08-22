Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 68 today, August 22. To mark the day, his son and actor Ram Charan had a special post for the Waltair Veerayya actor. The RRR star went all out on Chiranjeevi’s birthday with a heart-warming message and photo. Not just that, there was a special appearance by Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The photo shows Chiranjeevi sitting on a couch and holding his granddaughter in his arms. The munchkin’s face was covered with a pink heart emoji.

Sharing the photo, Ram Charan wrote, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA – (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family.” Klin Kaara Konidela, daughter of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, was born on 20 June in Hyderabad. She is the couple’s first child.

Check out the post:



Uploaded some hours ago, the post has been liked over 6 lakh times. Chiranjeevi’s fans were quick to shower their love on the photo.

“Cutest picture of the day,” wrote a user.

Another remarked, “HBD MEGASTAR.”

An individual commented, “Bossu.”

Many others posted birthday wishes and red hearts on the post.

Chiranjeevi on his granddaughter’s birth

It’s no surprise that Klin Kaara Konidela has Chiranjeevi wrapped around her little finger. After his granddaughter’s birth in June this year, the Acharya actor called her a ‘lucky charm’ for the family.

Chiranjeevi’s new project – Mega 157

Chiranjeevi’s fans have another reason to cheer today. The veteran actor announced his new project, Mega 157 on his special day. Production House UV Creations made the announcement and wrote, “This time, its MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu.”

#Mega157 🔮 This time, its MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE ♾️ The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR ❤️‍🔥 Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu ❤️@DirVassishta @UV_Creations#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/llJcU6naqX — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 22, 2023

Mega 157 is touted to be a fantasy drama. It will be written and directed by Vassishta.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Meher Ramesh’s Telugu action film Bholaa Shankar. A remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, it stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in pivotal roles.

Chiranjeevi also appeared in K S Ravindra’s Waltair Veerayya alongside Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan.