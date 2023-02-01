Writer, director and cinematographer, Ram Alladi who has previously seen success as the producer and director of Chiseled (2017), followed by his imminently released semi-fictional biopic Ra’s Metanoia (2020) which delivered an abstract and daring retelling of the life of Mohandas Karamcahnd Gandhi and his life philosophy is back with yet another masterpiece ‘PANNE’, a fictional series based around post independent India.

Talking about how Panne is different from Chiseled and Ra’s Metanoia, Ram Alladi Said, Chiseled is a heritage documentary which is non-fiction. It involves a lot of advanced ways of life before 900 years in India. Ra’s Metanoia is a fictional plot based on true events of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination with alternative climax. From a conceptual point of view, “Ra’s Metanoia ” and “PANNE” both are periodic plots. But when I said “Ra’s Metanoia ” had an alternative climax, the story revolves connecting the dots of Mahatma Gandhi’s life timelines, but at the end it is fictional, which is MKG assassination. The assassin of MKG attempts to murder Gandhi on January 30th 1948, but changes his mind at the last moment and presents a book of his thoughts to MKG from his coat pocket instead of pulling a gun. So, it’s a bit of fiction with the basis of true events.

Whereas PANNE is a 100% fictional plot with no reference to any living or dead entities from the independence era of India. It is bundled with a long length package unlike my previous two films. Ra’s Metanoia” is a film about a timeless legend and his influences. And “PANNE” is about the concept of independence.Though the soul of story is from the same pen for both, the perspective of the viewer would be totally different in watching each film.

Panne is the latest periodic feature film from director, writer and cinematographer Ram Alladi, due for release this year. His future upcoming feature film is Nabhamsi” (2023).

