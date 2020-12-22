Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for coronavirus, weeks after beginning Mayday shoot in Hyderabad
Rakul Preet Singh shared she is 'feeling fine' and is currently in quarantine.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.
Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday in Hyderabad.
Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get tested.
"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19 . I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon."
😊💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/DNqEiF8gLO
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 22, 2020
Mayday, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on 11 December.
Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, Mayday features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu become parents to a girl, share news on Instagram
Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, born in 2016.
Sunny Leone begins shoot for Anamika, an upcoming thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt
It is, however, unclear yet if Anamika is a film or web-series.
Balle Balle, Bhangra and deshbhakti: why the positive stereotyping of Sikhs by Bollywood should bother us
Positive stereotyping ends up otherising the community, whereas what a deeply divided India desperately needs is the representation of minorities as regular people, “one of us”.