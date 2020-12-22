Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for coronavirus, weeks after beginning Mayday shoot in Hyderabad

Rakul Preet Singh shared she is 'feeling fine' and is currently in quarantine.

FP Staff December 22, 2020 16:15:55 IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get tested.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19 . I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon."

Mayday, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on 11 December.

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, Mayday features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.

